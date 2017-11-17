Aspen Animal Hospital under new ownership of WellHaven PetHealth

Proving an old dog can have new tricks, the longstanding Aspen Animal Hospital last month joined forces with the corporate entity WellHaven PetHealth.

WellHaven purchased the 46-year-old local business Oct. 16, according to Aspen Animal Hospital manager Ardis Hoffman.

At the time, Aspen was WellHaven's first acquisition. However, the company has since bought two more veterinary hospitals — one in Happy Valley, Ore., and another in Spring Glen, Wash. — between late October and early November, said Michelle Phuong, WellHaven PetHealth senior manager, on Thursday.

The Aspen hospital's previous owners, Anne Cooley and Bisque Jackson, intend to remain on board as veterinarians, Hoffman said.

Jackson also will assume the role as the Colorado chief medical officer for WellHaven PetHealth, Phuong said.

Hoffman said the hospital welcomes its new leadership as well as the perks of a corporate ownership.

"Everything is pretty much staying the same, the name, staff, doctors," Hoffman said. "Now we just have more infrastructure being owned by a corporate entity."

One focus of WellHaven, Phuong said, is to help mentor women to assume leadership roles, whether it is in the veterinary practice or other fields. Hoffman said she appreciates the company's support.

"They're really targeting female-owned practices to be able to offer an infrastructure and the administrative support that it's so hard to get in the medical field," Hoffman said. "Plus the buying power of being part of a group can help keep our costs reasonable, so we're really excited."

