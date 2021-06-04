Aspen airport reopens after private jet has landing gear trouble
No injuries reported after plane lands safely at Sardy Field; runway reopens at 12:30p.m. after delays, cancellations
The landing gear on a private jet malfunctioned Friday morning at Aspen’s airport, closing the facility temporarily, an official said.
The jet landed safely at 9:54 a.m. before the right rear landing gear strut failed while the plane was still on the runway, which hobbled the aircraft, said Dan Bartholomew, airport director. No one on the plane was injured, he said.
Officials sent an update at 12:30 p.m. that operations had returned to normal.
The jet, which was listing to the right side, remained on the runway late Friday morning while emergency crews figured out how to tow it out of the way, Bartholomew said. The airport has only one runway, so the facility was forced to close to incoming or outgoing flights, he said.
The airport was scheduled to host an emergency drill Friday, so crews from the Aspen Fire Department, Aspen Ambulance, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the airport’s fire department were already on hand when the landing gear collapse occurred, Bartholomew said.
“It was very handy (to have those crews on hand),” he said.
Bartholomew did not know how many flights would be affected by the closure. The airport was closed for nearly 3 hours. He said he did not know how many people were on the jet that malfunctioned.
For updates on flight information, go to http://www.aspenairport.com. Flights scheduled to land were diverted or delayed Friday morning.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
