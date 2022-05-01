Aspen airport runway closing for next two weeks
Runway will reopen after maintenance on May 16
Starting Monday, the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport runway and taxiway connectors will be closed for the next two weeks for maintenance and repairs.
“Aircraft operations will be limited to emergency medevac and mountain rescue operations,” according to a news release from Pitkin County.
The closure goes into effect Monday, and runway will reopen at 7 a.m. May 16.
Travelers can direct questions about impacted flights to customer service at their respective airline carrier. General aviation questions should be directed to Atlantic Aviation at 970-920-2016.
