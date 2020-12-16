Aspen airport project to finally move forward
Pitkin County commissioners OK project’s principles, design elements; new airfield at least a decade away
Pitkin County officials can to take the next step toward developing a new airport for Aspen thanks to a final vote by county commissioners Wednesday that capped hours and hours of debate about the future of the facility.
“It’s been a long haul to get here,” said Commissioner Patti Clapper. “It will be a longer haul to bring (a new airport) to the future.”
Rich Englehart, assistant county manager and acting airport director, estimated it will likely be 10 to 12 years before a new airport comes to fruition.
In the meantime, Wednesday’s approval of 15 principles and design elements that will define the new airport and airfield will nudge the project forward after more than three years of fact-gathering, community debate and COVID-19 related delays.
“This provides a path forward,” said Commissioner George Newman, noting that the document approved Wednesday provides for a “safer, greener, quieter airport.”
Englehart and other county officials can now take the plan — which differs from one approved by the Federal Aviation Administration in July 2018 — to the FAA and begin negotiations.
Under the plan approved by the FAA, the runway would have moved 80 feet west and been widened 50 feet. Under the new plan, the runway is only thing that remains in the same place.
Everything else — the location of the terminal, the tower, the taxiway, ramp parking spaces for airplanes — will move to a slightly different or completely different location.
The wider runway is the main sticking point for some commissioners. The move is required by the FAA and defying it means sacrificing millions of dollars in federal grants to re-build the airfield.
However, allowing it clears the way for planes with wingspans of up to 118 feet to land in Aspen, conjuring a 737-sized boogeyman for many community residents.
To try to address the dilemma, commissioners approved language in the 15 principles and guidelines stating that a new airport layout plan won’t be approved by the county board unless cleaner, quieter planes are guaranteed to service the facility.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen airport project to finally move forward
Pitkin County officials can to take the next step toward developing a new airport for Aspen thanks to a final vote by county commissioners Wednesday that capped hours and hours of debate about the future of the facility.