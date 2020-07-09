Aspen airport director Kinney to retire after six years in role
After six years as the director of the Aspen airport, John Kinney announced Thursday afternoon he is retiring effective Aug. 10.
Kinney was hired in November 2014 and has helped lead the proposed changes at the Pitkin County/Aspen Airport as part of the ASE Vision Process, which includes a new terminal and safety improvements.
Kinney replaced Jim Elwood, who spent 13 years at the Aspen airport before leaving for a job at the Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming. Kinney previoulsy was the director of emergency management for Los Angeles World Airports.
“I love this airport and this community, my wife and family will continue to call this home and live here in the valley, and I am proud of the work we have done here,” Kinney said in the news release. “We have accomplished a great deal and at the same time lowered operational costs and provided opportunities for an outstanding staff to excel in their respective careers.”
In April after more than 140 hours of public meetings over a roughly 15-month period, the community-led Airport Vision Committee tasked with creating a guide for future improvements handed over its final recommendations to Pitkin County commissioners.
The 21-person vision committee moved to approve its “common ground recommendations” in a nearly unanimous vote in March. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, county commissioners are uncertain on when they’ll be able to hold an in-person, public forum on the proposed airport improvement plans, they said in April.
Kinney will remain on as a consultant for three months after his retirement to ensure a smooth transition of airport projects and operations, according to a news release from Pitkin County.
“John’s deep knowledge of the aviation industry and ability to partner with commercial airlines, the general aviation community, and the community at large will be missed,” county manager Jon Peacock said. “John has brought on a strong team at the airport and we look forward to a smooth transition.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Police protest sign prompts violent reaction in dowtown Aspen
A South Carolina man verbally attacked a woman holding a “Defund the Police” sign on Main Street on Wednesday, then destroyed the sign and threw it into the street.