Aspen airport closed Saturday afternoon after landing incident, no injuries

Aspen’s airport was closed Saturday afternoon after a private plane had a “hard landing,” an airport official said.

Caroline Bonynge, the airport’s director of operations, said the private plane “had a hard landing and lost tires but did not have a belly landing.”

No one was injured in the incident, which happened at 4:30 p.m., she said in an update at 5:15 p.m.

A mechanic was on the scene and they are in the process of moving the aircraft, and she did not have an estimated time to reopen. The plane is a G-200.

With the runway closed, commercial flights were being delayed or diverted. Travelers should check with their airline or http://www.aspenairport.com for flight information.

This is a developing story that will be updated.