Aspen Airport closed after jet slides off runway
Staff Report
Around 1:50 p.m. Sunday a mid-sized business jet, a Falcon 900, went off the West side of the runway at the Aspen Airport.
Airport personnel are working through snow and mud to remove the aircraft.
Airport operations will likely be closed for the rest of the day, according to airport director Dan Bartholomew. No injuries or damage to the aircraft have been reported.
