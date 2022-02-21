Aspen airport closed after jet goes off runway
A departing business jet went off the end of the Aspen airport runway around noon Monday, closing the airport indefinitely on a busy travel day, the facility’s director said.
No one was injured in the accident and it wasn’t yet clear what caused it, said Aspen Pitkin County Airport director Dan Bartholomew.
He said he didn’t know how many people were on board the plane, which appeared to be a Hawker 800 business jet. The airplane ended up on airport property.
The airport is likely to be closed until early Monday evening, which is Presidents Day and the end of busy holiday weekend, Bartholomew said.
According to the website FlightAware, the jet is owned by Roper Aviation LLC and was heading to Austin, Texas.
For updates on flights check with the airlines or aspenairport.com. According to the airport’s website, outbound and arriving flights are being diverted, redirected or delayed.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
