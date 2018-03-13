Aspen airport announces expanded service this spring

The three commercial airlines serving Aspen will offer as many as eight daily flights from three hubs this spring, Aspen-Pitkin County Airport announced Tuesday.

Delta will add new service into Aspen this spring with two daily nonstop flights from Salt Lake City; American will continue its daily nonstop service from Dallas-Fort Worth year-round; and United will expand its spring service from Denver to five flights daily in April and May, up from four flights daily last spring. United also will serve Aspen from Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and San Francisco through April 8.

"This spring expansion by all three airline partners should make it a lot more attractive for locals to travel from their local airport," Aspen-Pitkin County Airport director John Kinney said.

"This will be the first time in the history of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport that three airlines have offered service throughout April and May," said Bill Tomcich, president of Stay Aspen Snowmass. "The continuation of this level of service on a year-round basis is going to be incumbent on locals supporting this significantly expanded year-round service."