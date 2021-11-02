Aspen 2B: Land swap question on Shadow Mountain goes in a landslide





Aspen voters in Tuesday’s election appear to be overwhelmingly supportive of ballot question 2B, which puts a permanent conservation easement on 19.3 acres on Shadow Mountain.

Early returns from the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office show that over 74% of voters, or 1,269 ballots cast, voted yes, with almost 26% against; 441 people opposed the question.

The easement protects the land, which drapes around Shadow Mountain from its base on Hopkins Avenue around to Seventh Street, from any future development.

It also opens up opportunities to improve and expand recreational opportunities like the Little Cloud and Ajax trails, the alignments of which have been constrained due to private property holdings in the area.

The land exchange comes at no cost to taxpayers, but does give a homeowner on Hopkins Avenue who owned the land on Shadow Mountain additional public right-of-way space.





Bob Anderson, a developer who owns a home at 501 W. Hopkins Ave. located next to the Midland Trail, originally proposed the land exchange, which gives him 4,000 square feet of public-right-of-way around his property.

In exchange, the city parks department and Pitkin County’s open space program receive the old mining claim in perpetuity.

Olson wants better access and more landscaping on his property to soften the interface of the heavily used Little Cloud and Midland trails, along with the opportunity for a nominal amount of expansion (360 to 780 square feet, depending on the proposal and land use code regulations) to his 3,450-square-foot house.

The easement, which has been described as a scarf draped over the flanks of Shadow Mountain, is equal to 14 full city blocks and more than 210 times that of the land Olson stands to acquire.

The city parks and open space department and Pitkin County have been attempting for decades to secure the parcel but previous owners were resistant.

This is a developing story that will be updated.