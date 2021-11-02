Aspen 2A: Ballot question on track to pass, more funding for arts community from Wheeler RETT

Mick Ireland tosses his sign into the air alongside Tom Mossbrucker as they urge passersby to vote “yes” on 2A on Election Day in downtown Aspen on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. “Arts and culture are central to the soil of Aspen and always have been,” said Ireland. “We’re grateful for the city for this tax, because we can’t function without it,” said Mossbrucker from Aspen Santa Fe Ballet. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The ballot question seeking to divert money from the Wheeler Opera House for more community arts funding appears to be heading toward voter approval based on early returns in Tuesday’s election.

Almost 70% of Aspen voters, or 1,237 ballots cast, support measure 2A, according to preliminary results provided by the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office early Tuesday night. Of the ballots so far counted, 30%, or 539 are against the question.

The question required 60% of the Aspen electorate to approve it, per the original ballot language from 1979 when city voters passed a 0.5% real estate transfer tax to fund the historic opera house (WRETT), as well as a cap of $100,000 in annual grants to local arts organizations.

Pitkin County Clerk Janice Vos Caudill said at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday they had about 1,000 more ballots to scan plus what was coming in from the drop-off boxes in Snowmass Village and Basalt town halls (which would not affect the Aspen-specific ballot questions). The next update is expected to come about 9 p.m., she said.

Supporters of 2A knew it would be difficult to reach the 60% threshold in a town where voters are often split evenly on issues and the short time frame in which they had to campaign.





Aspen City Council on Sept. 3 voted 3-2 to approve an ordinance sending the question to voters, after spending several months discussing competing community needs that could benefit from additional revenue from the WRETT.

The majority of council landed on a question that asked to remove the $100,000 annual cap to fund more cultural, visual and performing arts, as well as cover the yearly $2.1 million operating costs of the city-owned Red Brick Center for the Arts.

Standing at roughly $40 million, the WRETT has generated much more revenue than anticipated by voters in 1979, thanks to a robust and booming real estate market over the decades.

How much to divert, how much to leave for the Wheeler and where the future revenue goes was not detailed in the question and will be decided in the future by council.

Council members John Doyle and Skippy Mesirow and Mayor Torre voted in favor of sending the question to voters despite the short campaign time frame or lack of details on how much would be diverted, arguing that after years of the community discussing a possible reallocation of money it was time to send the question to voters.

Council members Rachel Richards and Ward Hauenstein dissented on the Sept. 3 vote for various reasons, including that the question was rushed, lacked details and poling from a city-hired consultant indicated it would lose.

They argued to wait until the fall of 2022, during the mid-term election, when more voters typically come to the polls, and details could be hashed out and then explained in a more cohesive manner on the diversion off the WRETT to the community.

Richard and Hauenstein both ended up supporting the question this fall, saying they agreed with the intent of it and what voters originally wanted in 1979 and again in 2016 when it was approved to be extended through 2039.

This is a developing story that will be updated.