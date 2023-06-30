Asher on Aspen: Mile-high harmonies

As the sun sank below the grand peaks of the Rocky Mountains, a golden glow cast over Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver. The energy in the air was palpable as thousands of fans gathered to witness the magic of two country music legends: Chris Stapleton and George Strait. It was a warm, summer evening, and the atmosphere sparkled with the promise of an extraordinary show that would weave together timeless classics and contemporary hits, uniting generations under the spell of pure country bliss.

Excited fans filled every corner, their chatter mixing with the buzz of anticipation. The scent of freshly-grilled burgers and popcorn wafted through the air, teasing my senses as we walked onto the field. A sea of cowboy hats and plaid shirts gave the arena a distinct country vibe, as if we had stepped into a different world that was far removed from the bustling city life.

Andy Barron/Courtesy photo

The lights dimmed and the crowd roared with excitement as Little Big Town took their positions on stage. The Grammy-winning quartet captivated the crowd from the first notes of their opening song, “Boondocks,” a catchy anthem that had everyone clapping and singing along. “Better Man” shortly followed, and the audience rose to their feet, applauding with unbridled admiration for the band’s impeccable artistry. They effortlessly shifted gears with the infectious energy of “Pontoon,” transporting us all to carefree days spent by the water. Little Big Town had set the stage with their harmonies and undeniable stage presence, leaving concertgoers eager for what was yet to come.

After a lively opening performance, the stage went dark, heightening the readiness for the main acts. A lone spotlight illuminated the silhouette of a bearded man holding a guitar, and the crowd erupted in thunderous applause as Chris Stapleton stepped into the light with his wife, Morgan. A hushed silence fell over the crowd as the band took their positions, and the first chords of “Nobody to Blame” resonated through the venue.

Andy Barron/Courtesy photo

Shortly thereafter came the thunderous opening guitar riff of “Midnight Train to Memphis,” where the energy surged through the crowd like an electric current, and we couldn’t help but jump to our feet, singing and dancing along. His gritty voice echoed throughout the venue, carrying with it a raw emotion that pierced straight to the soul. The stadium transformed into a raucous party, with Stapleton and his band fueling the fire with their upbeat performance.





Chris’ soulful voice filled the air, enveloping the crowd in a wave of raw emotion as he sang “Starting Over.” His rugged charm and genuine love for his craft was palpable, as he poured his heart and soul into every note. The energy was contagious, and I found myself caught up in the collective euphoria, smiling from ear-to-ear, and losing myself in the music as I relished in watching one of my favorite artists of all time.

The set was slowly ending, and Stapleton saved one of his biggest hits for last. The iconic “Broken Halos” filled the air, its introspective lyrics and soaring melody resounding. It was a moment of reflection and gratitude, a reminder that even in our brokenness, there is beauty and hope. The amphitheater turned into a sea of smiling faces and outstretched hands, everyone united in their love for the music.

As his set neared the end, the audience crackled with excitement as the stage underwent another transformation. A giant Texas flag unfurled over the jumbotron, and the unmistakable sound of a fiddle filled the air. Suddenly, the legendary George Strait, dressed in his iconic black cowboy hat and a crisp white shirt, appeared on stage, a grin on his face.

The undisputed king of country music emerged to a thunderous applause as he launched into his iconic hit, “All My Ex’s Live in Texas.” This song instantly transported patrons to a honky-tonk world filled with twangy guitars and a boot-stomping good time. The legendary artist effortlessly wove together a tapestry of his greatest hits, from the heartfelt “Amarillo by Morning,” a poignant tribute to the cowboy way of life, to the tender ballad “Carrying Your Love with Me,” evoking a sense of nostalgia and longing.

Each song seemed to carry with it a lifetime of memories, and Strait’s voice was the guiding force, leading us through a journey of love, heartbreak, and the beauty of everyday life. The crowd erupted with a deafening roar as he belted out lyrics to “Write this Down,” and it seemed as if time stood still. His smooth, velvety voice filled the stadium, effortlessly carrying each lyric with a grace that only comes from decades of experience. The final notes of George Strait’s last song “Check Yes or No” echoed through the venue, and the crowd erupted in a frenzy of applause, cheers, and appreciation.