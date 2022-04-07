Asher on Aspen: Big City Ramblin’

The garden terrace at Death & Co. located in the Ramble Hotel.

Courtesy Ramble Hotel

With every offseason comes the innate desire to escape our mountain town bubble.

Whether it’s flying overseas or merely taking a trip to Moab, getting out of town is essential this time of year. Locals tend to go a bit stir crazy when the snow begins to melt and the days start getting longer. When I get this inkling, I rely on Colorado’s big city just four hours away.

Denver is far enough away to feel like you’re free from the bubble, but still close enough for a leisurely weekend getaway.

The whole purpose of this impromptu Denver excursion was centered around the desire to see a certain musician who has long been a favorite for me. The uber-talented John Mayer was set to take the stage at Ball Arena on a recent Sunday evening (apparently, it’s not called the Pepsi Center anymore). John Mayer is one of those artists who is hard to hate. Who doesn’t love him? He has the voice of an angel and is arguably one of the most talented guitarists of all time.

Another equally as enticing reason to visit the city was for the ever-charming Ramble Hotel (our lodging choice for the weekend). Convenient and cozy, it’s nestled in the heart of Denver in the River North Art District (RiNo) and features the popular cocktail bar Death & Co. From the moment I step foot inside this hotel, I feel at home.





The Ramble Hotel.

Courtesy Ramble Hotel

Its ambiance is something between a hunting lodge and a speakeasy. Ornate chandeliers and velvet, overstuffed couches fill the lobby spaces. From the outside, it appears to be a very masculine, industrial building. The inside, however, showcases a beautiful feminine energy with delicate touches, lavish decorations and a deep color palette.

My friends and I put our fancy pants on and enjoyed a couple of these opulent cocktails at Death & Co. to kick off our Saturday night. The garden terrace has a large neon sign that says “Wish You Were Here,” an Insta-worthy backdrop begging influencers to wander in and snap a cute picture. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t tempted to get one myself.

Known for its graffiti-covered facades, bustling restaurant scene, and urban charm, Rino is growing significantly. We needed somewhere to get lunch and without even researching where to go, we just wandered into the cutest Mexican restaurant that was conveniently located right across the street.

After an eventful Saturday night on the town, we prepared ourselves the next day for the guitar god that is John Mayer. His wicked mastery washed over us and left us extremely delighted. From the moment he stepped foot on the stage, I was impressed with his entertaining skills and his ability to connect with the audience. With hits like “Your Body is a Wonderland,” “New Light,” “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room,” “Gravity,” and “Waiting on the World to Change,” his music had everyone on their feet singing along to every word.

By the end of the weekend, I had gotten my fill of urban chaos and I was more than ready to head back to the mountains. I love Denver and its unique city charm, but I’ve determined that I can only handle it in small doses. Until the next off-season trip, I’ll be stationed in Aspen. Ahh, offseason. Where to next?