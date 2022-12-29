Ascendigo Blue returns to Aspen in February with Hayes Carll, Allison Moorer as performing guests

The Aspen Times



Ascendigo Blue Aspen 2023 will be themed western-chic, with the gala set for Saturday, Feb. 18, at The St. Regis Aspen Resort.

Singer/songwriters Hayes Carll and Allison Moorer are the highlighted performers. Ascendigo Autism Services, a non-profit autism service and outdoor-recreation provider located in the Roaring Fork Valley since 2004, is hosting the 12th annual benefit.

Carll has received two Americana Music Awards, a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song, and multiple Austin Music Awards.

Hayes Carll (Courtesy photo)

Carll’s wife, Allison Moorer, whose autistic son has participated in Ascendigo’s programs, is a singer/songwriter, producer, and author. She has released ten albums and written the memoir I Dream He Talks to Me about her experience as an autism mom.

Allison Moorer (Courtesy photo)

The weekend of festivities begins with a VIP cocktail reception on Friday night at a private Aspen estate for sponsors and VIP ticket holders. Ascendigo Blue Aspen starts off Saturday evening at The St. Regis Aspen with cocktails and music by Carll followed by a reception-style evening of fundraising, signature cocktails, chef-curated dinner stations, and more music. Live and auction items include deluxe vacation trips, restaurant packages, and luxury apparel.





“We are thrilled to welcome Allison Moorer and Hayes Carll as an integral part of our event,” says Julie Kaufman, Ascendigo chief development officer. “Not only are they providing exceptional entertainment, Ascendigo’s mission means so much to them.” All proceeds from Ascendigo Blue Aspen benefit Ascendigo Autism Services’ programs. Sponsors include Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Magazine, The Aspen Times, and more. Sponsorship information, VIP tickets, and tables for Ascendigo Blue Aspen 2023 are available at ascendigo.org . Individual tickets will go on sale on the website Jan. 1.