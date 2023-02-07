As World Cup ski races near Aspen Mountain return, other fun takes shape

World Cup skiing and festivities return in March to Aspen.

Photo courtesy of Matt Power/www.Mattpowerphotography.com

In less than a month, Aspen Snowmass will welcome the return of international ski racing to Aspen Mountain’s America’s Downhill course.

Stifel America’s Downhill races will be held Friday, March 3, through Sunday, March 5, and the weekend’s events will kick off with an opening ceremony on Thursday, March 2, in Snowmass Base Village.

Throughout the weekend and just down the hill from the finish line, the Wagner Park Festival will feature musical performances as part of the Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series, a sponsor village, a big screen for viewing the races, a bar and food offerings, as well as other vendors and activations. Wagner Park will also play host to the Roch Cup awards ceremony on Saturday, March 4.

Headliners

As part of Aspen Snowmass’ Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series, DJs, and live music will perform each night at Wagner Park. Indie rock band Mt. Joy will headline the weekend on Saturday night, and the following other artists will perform free concerts throughout the weekend (Additional acts to be announced soon):





Friday, March 3, 7 p.m.: Black Pistol Fire

Saturday, March 4, 6 p.m.: The Moss

Saturday, March 4, 7:30 p.m.: Mt. Joy

Sunday, March 5, 5:30 p.m.: The Robert Randolph Band

For a deluxe music experience, guests can purchase premium concert tickets for the Wagner Lounge. The Wagner Lounge tickets provide access to a heated, elevated deck next to the stage, as well as access to a dedicated bar with two complimentary drinks and private bathrooms. Tickets are available for individual concert nights or as a three-day pass.

World Cup for Climate Panel

As part of this World Cup, Aspen Snowmass has partnered with the U.S. Ski Team and Protect Our Winters (POW) to advocate for climate action on a global stage. Amid shortening winters and cancelled ski races, the three organizations have dubbed this the World Cup for Climate to encourage the industry and community that if they care about ski racing, they should care about climate change.

On Friday, March 3, at 4 p.m. In Wagner Park, Aspen Snowmass will host the World Cup for Climate panel discussion at the Melted Gondola art installation, presented in partnership with the U.S. Ski Team and POW. Moderated by Aspen Skiing Co. Senior Vice President of Sustainability Auden Schendler and featuring leading voices in the industry like alpine ski racer Travis Ganong and U.S. Ski Team President & CEO Sophie Goldschmidt, the panel will explore how we as a ski community can help to bring about systemic, impactful change for generations to come.

Race Details

On Thursday, March 2, the opening ceremony in Snowmass Base Village will feature athlete appearances, a bib drawing ceremony, and a torchlight parade, followed by fireworks.

Racing will commence on the morning of Friday, March 3, on Aspen Mountain with the men’s downhill starting at 11:30 a.m. On Saturday, March 4, the downhill starts at 11 a.m., followed by the awarding of the Roch Cup in Wagner Park at 7 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, March 5, racers will compete in the Super G starting at 10 a.m.

The race venue and finish area grandstands, at the base of Shadow Mountain lift, will open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. on Sunday. Daily awards presentations will take place in the race finish area after each race. Each winner will be awarded a Colorado Blue Spruce to signify the tree that will be planted in the Champion’s Grove on Aspen Mountain, an Aspen ski racing tradition to honor race winners.

Spectators of the races can watch the sidelines as course viewing will be available via the gondola, FIS and Ruthie’s lifts, but the Shadow Mountain lift (1-A) will not be open to the public during the races. The venue entrance is at the corner of Monarch and Summit streets, with access to the finish arena spectator grandstands, which are free and open to the public.

VIP Race Passes

VIP passes are still on sale . The three-day VIP package grants visitors access to the heated VIP tent at the race venue and an elevated deck overlooking the finish area, with an open bar and full-service meals from Aspen Snowmass chefs. VIPs will also receive a commemorative gift bag. Lift tickets are not included with VIP access.