As major pandemics bookended a long career, Anthony Fauci remembered he was a physician first

Daniel Bayer/Aspen Institute

In the beginning there was AIDS and in the end COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci through it all and everything in between stayed focused on the patient — in his case, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from 1984 to 2022, and chief medical officer to the president in 2021-22.

The two great pandemics served as bookends and perhaps more so, funhouse mirror images of each other.

He told science writer Nicholas St. Fleur, who interviewed him on Saturday morning in the last half hour of Aspen Ideas: Health, how the science was slow to respond in full measure to the AIDS crisis and a “resounding success” with COVID in developing vaccines and boosters from decades of investment in basic and biomedical research.

The angry voices of the AIDS crisis in the early 1980s were largely gay advocates trying to get authorities in government and the scientific community to pay more attention to a health crises that at the time mainly afflicted men who had sex with men, with the attendant stigma at the time.

They were particularly angry with Fauci until he began listening more to what they were trying to accomplish, he said. The scientific community then was more rigid and hidebound and, at first, turned away from the increasing stunts of the advocates — disrupting meetings, closing the Golden Gate Bridge, and such.





“One of the best things I ever did in my career was to listen to them and put aside the theatrics,” Fauci said. “What they were saying to me was making absolutely perfect sense, so that I said to myself, ‘If I were in their shoes, I would be doing exactly what they were doing.'”

The angry voices of the time, then, helped nudge the science on track and eventually lead to the discoveries that led to the medicines that have made full, healthy lives possible for people with HIV, and indeed knock AIDS to a murmur today.

The science dealing with COVID, by contrast, was incredibly swift, sure and effective by historical terms. Advances in mRNA and other research over the years allowed the United States and other countries to develop vaccines effective enough with the fast-mutating COVID-19 strains to stop the pandemic’s rampage, if not eradicate it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains why COVID is unlikely to ever be eradicated in his interview closing Aspen Ideas Health on Saturday morning with science writer Nicholas St. Fleur. Daniel Bayer/Aspen Institute

Fauci explained that there is little hope of eradicating COVID like small pox, measles, or polio — all viruses that remained static. Small pox is the only one in human history (so far?) to be completely vanquished. Vaccines for them last decades, maybe lifetimes.

COVID immunity from vaccines, boosters, and getting sick lasts months, owing to rapid mutation more akin to influenza.

The scientific achievement is profound, Fauci said. The politics and public health effort in the United States, not so much. He blamed America’s death toll through Friday of 1,132,872 (CDC) in part on the political divisions across the country and also on the fragmented nature of health care across the states and communities. The United States at 107 million COVID cases to date has more than twice the No. 2 country, India at 45 million, and 61% more deaths than the No. 2 country for deaths, Brazil at 703,719. The death toll around the globe so far is approaching 6.9 million, according to Worldometer. The world’s population will crest 8 billion this year.

The angry voices of COVID in the United States were nearly opposite of AIDS, when advocates did all they could to get medical science focused on curing the disease. Today, those voices are raised against science and scientific evidence, as many Americans basically forgot the enemy is the virus “rather than fighting each other,” as Fauci put it.

But the stress, St. Fleur asked, how has that been? What’s it like between, say, President Trump and President Biden?

Fauci permitted himself to joke that his hair was black before Trump and now he hopes it changes back naturally under Biden to laughter among a more liberal crowd.

He quickly added that he considered it a privilege to work with all his presidents from the Reagan years to today. They each faced different pressures, different health challenges more specifically, and he said he couldn’t compare them. He did give a shoutout to President George W. Bush for doing possibly more than anyone to combat HIV/AIDS and said he thought Bush’s effort has gone underappreciated.

But the stresses of politics and being criticized — even the adulation that has come his way — were nothing compared to the early days of AIDS, and the early days of COVID.

“You’re a healer, a physician, and you’re not healing anyone,” he said. “That has more stress than fighting with Trump, to be honest with you.”

He said at the start of his interview that he worked for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly 50 years, 40 of them running the institute.

“Every day, I gave it everything I had, you know, I left it all on the court.” He retired at the end of 2022.

“When you become a public-health person, the way I emerged over the last couple of decades, my patient is the country,” he said. “That other stuff, the craziness that people do. … Those are really distractions. Just focus on what you are doing.”

His message for the future is don’t forget. Memory is so fleeting with the next big problem, he said. But there is so much to be done to improve access to health care across the country and from one community to the next.

The disparities in race, income, living standards are such that there is a long, long way to go.

“If you accept that health is a right, then if you accept equal rights, then automatically you accept equal access to help,” he said. “That’s just a fundamental principle you don’t walk away from.”

Which means to Fauci that he wants his successors to “continue to be open and honest and transparent. Go with the data. Go with the evidence, and stick with it. And stay out of the political nonsense that creeps into this whole arena of science where it doesn’t belong.”

He turned his focus on the patient, whether an individual or the entire country.

He brushed off a question from St. Fleur about his legacy.

“That’s for other people to evaluate and decide,” he said.

He’s said he’s a physician, first and foremost. He has his one thing.