VOICES mixed-media show opens Oct. 6 at Aspen Chapel Gallery

Contributed photo

VOICES, a mixed-media show, will open at the Aspen Chapel Gallery, Thursday, Oct. 6, with a reception for the artists from 4 to 7 p.m.

The exhibit will run through Nov 12. Participating artists include Robert Burch, Sheri Gaynor, Doug Graybeal, Wewer Keohane, Sandy Johnson, Savanna LaBauve, Bobbi Moross, Lisa Singer, Hannah Stoll, and Mindy Vernon. Graybeal also is the curator.

The show is in partnership with Carbondale’s VOICES, a Colorado nonprofit. Ten percent of sales and 20% of sponsorships will go to VOICES, which has a mission to “amplify voices in our community through the arts.”

Graybeal assembled a cross-section of artists working in many mediums and styles from painting, photography, glass, print making, and ceramics. Each gallery artist was paired with an artist from VOICES.

“This is the most unique show I’ve curated,” Graybeal said in a statement. “It was stimulating to me to interact with my VOICES partner and led me to explore my art in a whole new way. Please come to the opening and meet the artists, have food and refreshments, and learn more about VOICES.”





This is the 237th consecutive exhibition since the Aspen Chapel Gallery opened 38 years ago.

The gallery is located in the Aspen Chapel, off the roundabout. For more information, call gallery co-directors Tom Ward at 970-925-8367, Michael Bonds at 970-925-6083, or the Aspen Chapel at 970-925-7184.