Arts briefs: More Warhol on display in Aspen; new curator-in-residence at Anderson Ranch

Douglas Fogle stands in front of a work by the artist Mike Kelley.

Panos Kokkinias/Courtesy photo

Hotel Jerome, Bad Harriet to showcase Warhol photographs

The Hotel Jerome will showcase works by Andy Warhol in two upcoming exhibitions announced this week in a partnership with Hedges Projects.

“Andy in Aspen” will feature photographs and Polaroids by Warhol featuring Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley curated by Jim Hedges in the Wheeler Room of the Hotel Jerome starting Friday through March 3. The installation is in celebration of the Aspen Art Museum’s “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes” exhibition, a news release states; photographs will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Aspen Art Museum.

“Women of Warhol,” also curated by Hedges, will feature Warhol “photographs and Polaroids documenting and embodying the strong females who inspired Andy Warhol” at Bad Harriet from March 1-25. The installation is in celebration of International Women’s Month; photographs there also will be available for purchase.

“Andy’s beautiful photographs of The Roaring Fork Valley shine a personal and romantic view of the artist’s appreciation for the majesty of our nature, in quite strong contrast to his broader body of work,” Hedges said in a news release. “To see Aspen through Andy’s eyes gives us a sense of how indelible an impression the community makes on those who are lucky enough to visit or call it home.”

Anderson Ranch announces Fogle as curator-in-residence

Anderson Ranch Arts Center’s newest curator-in-residence is Douglas Fogle, who will help lead programming like the Snowmass Village arts hub’s “Summer Series: Featured Artists & Conversations” and will also connect with Ranch artistic partners over the next 18 months.





Fogle also will advise the arts center on “curatorial topics, goals, and standards for the Ranch to ensure topical focus, relevance, excitement and artistic excellence across Ranch programs” and will serve as an ambassador for the center, a news release states.

“What I love about the mission of the Ranch is that it’s about all different levels of creative activity from youth to professional innovators to world-renowned artists,” Fogle said in the release. “There’s a democratic quality there that I love which comes out of its history of having been founded by practicing artists. I also love that the Ranch’s programs help us all understand the importance and the impact of putting art out into the world.”

Fogle is a Los Angeles-based independent curator, writer and the co-founder of the curatorial office STUDIO LBV. He is the second person to hold the role since 2019, according to a news release. The previous curator-in-residence was Helen Molesworth.

Recent exhibitions include “Luisa Lambri: Autoritratto” at Padiglione d’Arte Contemporanea in Milan (2021); “Shio Kusaka” at Neutra VDL Studio and Residences in Los Angeles (2020); “Mike Kelley: Fortress of Solitude” for NEON Foundation at the Museum of Cycladic Art in Athens (2017–18) and “Andy Warhol: Dark Star” at Museo Jumex in Mexico City (2017).