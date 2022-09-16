 Artificial intelligence thinks the Aspen area looks like this | AspenTimes.com
Artificial intelligence thinks the Aspen area looks like this

Kristen Mohammadi
Maroon Bells
Stable Diffusion

Aspen is known for its world-class skiing, sky-high real-estate prices and breath-taking mountain views. The town has been known to conjure artistic inspiration, as well; it’s the town where Stevie Nicks reportedly wrote the hit “Landslide”, and a place John Denver called home for many years.

According to Swift Luxe, there are approximately 1.5 million visitors to Aspen each year who come to take in the beauty of the area.

While it’s practically impossible to capture Aspen and the surrounding area’s beauty in an image, an AI program tried. The images below were created using a program called Dream Studio beta, a more rapid and accessible version of Stable Diffusion, a text-to-image model that was released to the public last month.

Aspen, Colorado

When this artificial intelligence text-to-image application thinks of Aspen, it thinks of vast mountain ranges.

Maroon Bells

This is pretty close if you ask us.


Aspen Real Estate

Snowmass, Colorado

Downtown Aspen

Mount Sopris

Close, very close.

