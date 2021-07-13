Art Spotlight: Valley Fine Art

Edward Curtis (1868-1952) “Kutenai Duck Hunter,” 1910. Photo Courtesy Valley Fine ArtVintage Photogravure, 18 x 22 inches. Photo Courtesy Valley Fine Art

Valley Fine Art Sunday – Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

213 S. Mill St., Aspen (at the historic Wheeler Opera House)

970-920-9193

http://www.valleyfineart.com

In a true “Aspen or bust!” story, Mia Valley’s parents packed up their four children in 1970 and moved from Wisconsin to Aspen. Valley chose to remain in Aspen for her love of the mountains, culture and small-town community living. As someone who has always been moved by the beauty of art and design and with a dream to add value to people’s lives with the beauty of art, Valley opened the namesake Valley Fine Art in 1998.

Valley Fine Art represents nationally known historical, contemporary and living artists engaged in the unfolding Western Narrative. In addition to having a rare and impeccable collection of vintage Edward Curtis photographs for sale, Valley Fine Art represents a selection of early and mid-career artists with an eye to introducing emerging talent to a wider audience of collectors.

A long-respected dealer of works by notable artists, both living and deceased, with more than 20 years of experience specializing in the original vintage photographs of Edward Curtis, Valley and her downtown gallery are widely regarded as a cornerstone of the Western art world. Clients from across the globe seek Valley’s expertise when researching and purchasing important works, and her keen eye and finely trained understanding of quality, condition and provenance enable her to build truly remarkable collections for her clients.

According to Valley, “The pandemic has resulted in many rare and unique secondary market works coming out of collections, and we have made many fortunate acquisitions.”

Among the recent additions will be a collection of works by Andy Warhol, a collection of vintage Buffalo Bill and Western vintage posters and a group of the most iconic Edward Curtis images from “The North American Indian.”

Whether you are looking to add to your collection or simply learn more about western art, the kindness and comfort that Valley extends to every visitor of her gallery resonates with art lovers of all levels.