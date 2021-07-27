Art Spotlight: Red Brick Center for the Arts

“Launch Intentions,” Sculpture by Griffin Loop on view at Red Brick Center for the Arts. Photo courtesy of Red Brick Center for the Arts

Red Brick Center for the Arts June – August, Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm and Saturdays 10a.m. – 4p.m.

110 E. Hallam St., Aspen

970-429-2777

http://www.redbrickaspen.com

Built in 1942 as a schoolhouse, the facility was purchased by the city in 1992 to use as a home for the arts. Now the Red Brick Center for the Arts is a community arts center and gallery, home to nine local nonprofits, 12 artists in residence (who sell their work from their studios), a dance studio and conference room. The organization also has a gallery program, artist lectures, events and develops their own art-focused, youth and adult educational programming.

“We believe in supporting local and regional artists by providing professional opportunities to exhibit and sell artwork, as well as inviting artists to give lectures and teach classes. These efforts contribute to their success and allow for the community to connect with art and artists in Colorado,” says Sarah Roy, executive director of the Red Brick Center for the Arts. “Our exhibition program features painting, photography, printmaking, ceramics, jewelry, installation art, and fiber art. We approach the visual arts in a broad sense and incorporate other forms such as the literary arts and music into our exhibitions.”

Roy, who was watching an artist weld metal as we spoke, shared about the resident artists who hold studio space at the Red Brick. “You’re invited to meet with the artists working in their studios and learn about their process and materials. This offers a personal and intimate experience to buying a work of art.”

This summer, in addition to the local student art show which opened in May, the Red Brick will be presenting works by Matthew Eames, Kristen Friebele, Ami Purser, Linda Lowry, William Weidman through July; Ineffable Green Thing by Anders Johnson and Kristy Odelius through October; as well as a sculpture show on the lawn, with six pieces of artwork, through September.

Located just two blocks from Carl’s Pharmacy, visitors to the Red Brick Center for the Arts will find killer art at all price points, with a big, beautiful park out front, ideal for enjoying a picnic amongst the sculptures.