Art Spotlight: Raven Gallery

Rich Royal, “Teal and Purple Lens”, Hand blown glass, 19”h x 18”w x 18”d. Photo courtesy of Raven Gallery

Raven Gallery Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

433 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen

970-429-4297

info@ravengalleryaspen.com

Walk into Raven Gallery’s 3,500-square- foot space on East Cooper Avenue and you find amazing studio art glass in every technique imaginable. But explore a little further and you’ll discover a curated selection of paintings in different mediums, unique ceramic works and a remarkable collection of extraordinary minerals and crystals.

Recognized as one of the top glass galleries in the country and completely unique in Aspen, gallery staff welcome all visitors, from browsers to collectors. “We represent a range of glass art from entry level to masters, complemented by paintings, ceramics and museum- quality mineral and crystal specimens,” said director of glass Anne Gross. “Our guests are fascinated with the variety of techniques and unusual forms of the different pieces on display. We love sharing our knowledge and questions are always encouraged.”

The owner, an artist herself, has a passion for art that comes with a deep appreciation for how much time and effort it takes. She knows how technically difficult it is to create impeccable pieces of beautiful glass; she’s tried it! Her intention in opening the gallery was to promote those artists who have the talent to make work that marries beauty with light and captures the imagination, and to showcase the rare beauty of nature in the form of fine minerals and crystals.

“The glass art world faced some very specific challenges during the pandemic. Blowing glass is a team effort that just wasn’t an option for much of the past year,” says Anne. “Artists able to work have been dealing with difficulties ranging from sourcing materials to shipping finished work. Just getting pieces into the gallery became a big challenge. It still is to some degree but now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Given all that, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of gorgeous constructions of color, light and reflection from Japan and the Czech Republic along with incredible blown glass, hot off the fire from several U.S. artists. Cast glass of both “Picasso-esque” variety from Hawaii and glowing, organic form from North Carolina have also landed, and new oil paintings from contemporary realists Scott Fraser and Otto Duecker, dramatic abstract mixed media from Canadian Markian Olynyk and airy encaustics from Jane Guthridge are hung.

It’s all fresh new work for a fresh new season. Stop in and find your perfect piece then let us install it locally or ship it almost anywhere!