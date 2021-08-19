Art Spotlight: Marianne Boesky Gallery

Antone Könst, “SunDown,” 2020, Oil and acrylic on canvas, 114″ x 50″ – 289.6 x 127 cm. Courtesy of the artist and Tilton Gallery, New York.

Marianne Boesky Gallery 100 S. Spring St., Aspen

212-680-9889

http://www.marianneboeskygallery.com

Marianne Boesky Gallery’s mission has been to represent and support the work of contemporary international artists of all media since its inception in 1996. The Aspen location, opened in 2017, presents rotating exhibitions by both gallery artists and artists invited to present special projects. This summer, the gallery is pleased to feature solo presentations by artists Simphiwe Mbunyuza, Danielle Mckinney, Forrest Kirk, and Antone Könst.

On view from June 10 – July 25, 2021, Marianne Boesky Gallery presents an exhibition of new ceramic works by South African artist Simphiwe Mbunyuza, Uthango, in the gallery’s first floor space. Mbunyuza’s sculpture explores relationships and interactions within African cultural symbolism and cultural day to day objects usedby African groups, particularly Xhosa people. In the gallery’s second floor space, a presentation of new paintings by Danielle Mckinney are on view June 24 – July 25, 2021. Mckinney creates narrative paintings that often focus on the solitary female protagonist. Engaging with themes of spirituality and self, her paintings uncover hidden narratives and conjure dreamlike spaces, often within the interior domestic sphere.

From July 29 to September 12, 2021, the gallery presents solo exhibitions of works by Antone Könst and ForrestKirk. Könst is a painter and sculptor working primarily in figuration. His work, often depicting a singular emotive figure suspended in action, examines the tensions between the heartfelt and playful, and seeks to express the psychological complexities of contemporary life. Kirk’s bold and chromatically diverse paintings are achieved using a variety of media ranging from oils and acrylic to bubble wrap, fabric, and Gorilla Glue. His images often reference psychological uncertainty and anxiety arising from underlying power structures, specifically those experienced in contemporary urban settings. For more information, visit marianneboeskygallery.com, or email info@boeskygallery.com , 212-680-9889.