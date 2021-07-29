Art Spotlight: Keating Fine Art
Monday – Saturday, and always available by appointment.
842 E. Valley Road, Basalt (in Willits, next to Whole Foods)
970-925-7042
http://www.keatinggallery.com
The New West meets the Old West at Keating Fine Art, which opened its gallery in Old Town Basalt in 1998, relocating to downtown Aspen in 2009 before making its way back to Basalt — in Willits — in 2015.
The large, well-lit gallery with grand, high ceilings is the perfect space to showcase a large collection, featuring living artists from the American West and vintage estate and Native American jewelry.
Step into the space to experience a relaxed, comfortable vibe where guests are encouraged to browse leisurely.
“We are surrounded by lots of beautiful things, so take all the time you want to enjoy,” says owner Gordon Keating. “If you want a private showing, you can have the whole place to yourself on short notice.”
Keating has been an art collector for as long as he can remember. His passion and appreciation for beautiful, unique works of art has driven the collections at Keating Fine Art for more than 20 years in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“Traditionally, artists work alone in their studios, so they need an advocate who is willing to provide a space and an opportunity,” he says. “I think it’s pretty important to advocate for art.”
Keating Fine Art keeps its website up-to-date and can ship artwork anywhere. New artwork and vintage jewelry, including collectable watches, arrives weekly. Visit the gallery online for current events and happenings.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User