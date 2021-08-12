Art Spotlight: Harvey Preston Gallery

Kevin Snipes, “Boy on Bike,” 2020, Porcelain, glaze, underglaze, oxide wash, 6.5″ x 9.5″ x 3″. Photo courtesy of Harvey Preston Gallery

Harvey Preston Gallery Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

57 E. Hopkins Ave., Aspen

970-920-7721

http://www.harveypreston.com

Ceramicist Sam Harvey, owner of Harvey Preston Gallery, first came to Aspen as an artist in residence at the Anderson Ranch Art Center’s world-renowned ceramics studio. His residency led to working as the studio manager and, eventually, being inspired to open a gallery with then business partner Alleghany Meadows due to Aspen’s active and well-educated arts community.

Harvey Preston Gallery specializes in contemporary art, including ceramic art, works on paper and sculpture in a natural light-filled gallery. The gallery works with nationally and internationally recognized talent, highlighting artists willing to push the boundaries of their ideas and materials.

“Ceramics can be anything. It arrives as a lump with no desire to be anything,” says Harvey. “Whatever it becomes, it reflects the intention of its maker.” Harvey loves how democratic clay is as a material that can be used to make large sculptures, utilitarian bowls and plates and even bricks used to build buildings.

This summer the gallery is featuring all new works, with a focus on innovative beauty, by three ceramicists, Sanam Emami, Kevin Snipes and Del Harrow. Emami is working on large format tiles with syncopated patterns and an “off the charts” sense of color according to Harvey. Snipes works in porcelain and creates little vessels that share narrative stories. The stories wrap around the colorful and innovative form and are drawn out slowly, like a movie. Harrow creates large and super clean work. He’s showing beautiful concrete and ceramic benches with orbs and large sculptures.

“All three artists are literally creating works as we speak, and I’m excited about seeing what’s been on their minds,” says Harvey.

Seeing, touching and experiencing ceramics is essential to Harvey because he says clay has a presence about it that can mirror your own when you approach it. When you visit Harvey Preston Gallery, expect to find an environment that allows you to connect to the creative pulse of artists engaged in the ideas and aesthetics of this cultural moment in time.