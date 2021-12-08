Art sale to benefit Pathfinders and honor Art Daily

The Colorado Mountain College Aspen Gallery will host an art sale Thursday through Saturday in honor of the late Art Daily and benefiting the counseling nonprofit Pathfinders.

Daily, a longtime Aspen attorney and community leader, died in December 2020 at age 79. He had survived a Glenwood Canyon accident in 1995 that killed his wife and two children and devoted much of the rest of his life to counseling people suffering grief and loss.

The art sale, curated by DeDe Brinkman and Kathy Honea, features work by nearly 50 local artists and artisans. All proceeds will go to Pathfinders, co-founded and run by Art’s wife Allison Daily. An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition will remain on view from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. More info at pathfindersforyou.org