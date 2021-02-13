Art openings around Aspen this week include Chapel Gallery and House of Hart

The Aspen Chapel Gallery has partnered with nonprofit Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) to open the watercolor and sculpture exhibition “Happy Trails.”

The show will open on Wednesday, Feb. 17 with artists in attendance, from 4-7 p.m. for a limited number of viewers following COVID-19 protocols. It will run through April 11.

Participating artists are Larry Day, John Doyle, Jennifer Jones, Axel Livingston, Julia Marshall, Gregg McFadden, Nika Myers, Missy Prudden, Jane Seglem, Katy VanNostrand and Amy Beidleman, who also curated. Ten percent of sales will go to RFOV.

Gallery co-director Michael Bonds said Beidlemn “has put together an eclectic and diverse show featuring watercolors and sculpture. Please stop by for our safe opening and greet the artists and learn how to get involved with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers.”

The gallery is now open daily from 1-5 p.m. and the exhibition is viewable online at aspenchapelgallery.org.

House of Hart opens ‘Unity’

The House of Hart art gallery on Main Street opened the Hallie Hart exhibition “Unity” on Friday. The show, centered around interpretations of American flags, will run through March 12.

Hart, an abstract expressionist, has shown in eight countries and recently moved from her native New York to Aspen, where she operates her studio and gallery.

“The twist is that I stain unprimed canvases with only the use of my hands, leaving each piece with a common thread, that of a three-dimensional feel,” Hart said in an announcement. “I have been painting with just the use of my hands since my youth after I learned about a famous painter by the name of Jackson Pollock and I was amazed by his technique of working around the canvas on the floor.”

Painting flags began in 2013 when Hart was commissioned to create one. Hart

initially wasn’t interested, but took the offer as a challenge. Years later, in 2019, while painting live at Art Basel Miami, Hart took a hard turn away from her intended plan and made a nearly 20-foot U.S. flag, now on display in Aspen.

Hart is working on a national exhibition tour for the “Unity” exhibition. More info at houseofhart.com.

‘Visceral and Vulnerable’ at Pitkin Projects

On Thursday, Lévy Gorvy opened the new installation “Visceral and Vulnerable” at Pitkin Projects at 516 E. Hyman.

Inspired by the deep solace Aspen’s natural landscape offers in an historic period of upheaval and change, “Visceral and Vulnerable” will remain on view through Feb. 22. It includes art by Diane Arbus, Francesco Clemente, Dan Colen, Lucio Fontana, Seung-Taek Lee, Michelangelo Pistoletto, Carol Rama, Peter Regli, Joel Shapiro and Pat Steir.