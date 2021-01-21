Art Gallery Spotlight: Valley Fine Art
Sunday-Wednesday: 11 to 7 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday: 11 to 10 p.m.
213 South Mill Street, Aspen (at the historic Wheeler Opera House)
970-920-9193
http://www.valleyfineart.com
Aspen or bust! Mia Valley’s Aspen story began decades ago. Her parents packed up their four children in 1970 and moved from Wisconsin to Aspen. Valley has chosen to remain in Aspen for her love of the mountains, culture, and small-town community living.
With a keen eye and intensely visual judgement, Mia Valley has always been moved by art. In 1998, she took the leap to open her own gallery. With a hope and a prayer, she put $30,000 down on a credit card to open Valley Fine Art. It turns out she loved the art business. Hard work and a passion for art clearly worked out for her.
Curating a gallery and private collections filled with important historic works has kept her fascinated and motivated for 22 years. Since her locally owned and operated gallery opened its doors, Valley Fine Art has become an Aspen fixture. Valley Fine Art is widely known to have the largest collection of works by Edward S. Curtis in a gallery.
Many clients target the gallery for its deep collection of nationally known contemporary and deceased artists. Valley frequently hears from visitors that the gallery is comparable to walking through a museum. The collection is thoughtfully chosen to expose the viewer to the rich history of Aspen and the West, as well as work by important artists, a combination unique to local galleries.
This winter season, the gallery is bursting with new and fresh pieces. In December, it will launch a show of paintings by Robert McCauley and his daughter, Robin McCauley, that is sure to put a smile on art lovers’ faces. Their paintings convey the natural world and wildlife in unique ways, each with a hint of humor — something we all need right now.
As you may have noticed, the Wheeler Opera House is undergoing an exterior stone restoration. It is possible that there will be scaffolding obscuring the gallery. Regardless, Valley Fine Art will prevail. Call, swing by or browse the website at valleyfineart.com. The gallery is open seven days a week.
