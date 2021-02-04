Art gallery spotlight: Royal Street Fine Art

Shyglo, “Original Warhol” Original oil on canvas with Neon 48 x48 in.

Royal Street Fine Art 205 South Mill Street, Aspen

970-920-3371

http://www.rsfaa.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Specializing in a diversity of art from contemporary to pop art to traditional, Royal Street Fine Art is proud of its unique, wide-ranging collections that wow everyone from the art novice to the experienced collector.

“You’ll find in our gallery a painting of Wilma and Betty from ‘The Flintstones,’ next to a portrait of Jimi Hendrix with a bright neon light, next to an 8-foot WWII plane painted on aluminum, an oil painting of a bear with vivid colors, next to a traditional Russian landscape — we have something for everybody,” said co-owner Michael Paliga.

Paliga has been in the art business since he was 20 years old. His passion for art leads him and co-owner Peter Calamari to constantly search for new and exciting talent they know their clients will love.

“We enjoy serving our customers by finding the perfect piece they will treasure daily and will bring many years of enjoyment,” Paliga said. “We enjoy building lifelong relationships with our clients and offer a diverse collection of artists making it easy to find a painting or sculpture that evokes emotion and that our clients connect with.”

This winter, Royal Street is thrilled to welcome new artists such as American artist Shyglo, a former street artist who paints iconic portraits with the addition of handblown neon lights; and Canadian artist Samantha Shuter, who combines pop art, abstraction and fashion when painting the ubiquitous menswear item, the tailored suit.

Since the pandemic began, Paliga and Calamari have recognized a demand for items that evoke joy and a sense of normalcy. They’re thrilled to offer visitors a safe environment for which to experience the magic of Royal Street Fine Art.