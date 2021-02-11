Art gallery spotlight: Raven Gallery

Paul Schweider “Hive” – blown and carved colored crystal

Location and hours: Summer and winter, in-season: Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Post- and pre-ski season (mid-April through early June and October through mid-December): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week 433 East Cooper Avenue

Aspen, Colorado 81611

970-429-4297

info@ravengalleryaspen.com

Walk into Raven Gallery’s 3,500-square-foot space on East Cooper Avenue and you will find amazing studio art glass in every technique imaginable.

But explore a little further and you’ll discover much more: a curated collection of paintings in different mediums, a select group of unique ceramic works and a remarkable collection of extraordinary minerals and crystals.

Recognized as one of the top glass galleries in the country and completely unique in Aspen, gallery staff welcome all visitors, from browsers to collectors.

“We represent a range of glass art from entry level to masters complemented by paintings, ceramics and museum-quality mineral and crystal specimens,” said director of glass Anne Gross.

“Our guests are fascinated with the variety of techniques and unusual forms of the different pieces on display. We love sharing our knowledge and questions are always encouraged.”

The owner’s passion for art comes with a deep appreciation for how much time and effort it takes. As an artist herself she knows how technically difficult it is to create impeccable pieces of beautiful glass; she’s tried it! She opened the gallery to promote artists who have the talent to make work that marries beauty with light and captures the imagination, and to showcase the rare beauty of natural art in the form of fine minerals and crystals.

It’s in that way that Raven Gallery brings together the two forms of art that she loves. Having traveled the world, it’s her feeling that Aspen has the best community with the best skiing she has experienced.

So why not showcase the most beautiful glass and crystal art to compliment that!

Adjusting to business during the pandemic has meant putting in place various systems to protect visitors to the gallery. Per state and local mandates, masks are required for all guests and staff, and physical distancing is easy in the large space. Additionally, the ventilation system has been overhauled and several specialized, stand alone filters are positioned around the gallery.

“It’s been a challenging time for artists,” Anne said. “Many techniques in glass require teams working closely with each other; not a very viable situation during a pandemic. And, shipping out of a lot of countries has ranged from difficult to impossible.”

Despite all that, Raven Gallery is expecting fresh and exciting collections from Wesley Rasko of the Czech Republic, Japanese artist Harue Shimomoto, American and Swiss glass blowers Baldwin/Guggisberg and highly collected American cast glass artists Alex Bernstein and John Littleton & Kate Vogle. Additionally, we are thrilled to be receiving important new

oils from American contemporary realists Scott Fraser and Otto Duecker plus delicate new encaustics on Asian paper by Jane Guthridge. All-new work, for an all-new year.