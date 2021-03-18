Art gallery spotlight: Marianne Boesky Gallery

Dashiell Manley “isolated phenomenon (purple weather),” 2020 Oil on linen 32 x 39 in.

Marianne Boesky Gallery 100 S. Spring St., Aspen

212-680-9889

info@boeskygallery.com

marianneboeskygallery.com

Since its inception in 1996, Marianne Boesky Gallery’s mission has been to represent and support the work of contemporary international artists of all media. This winter in Aspen, Marianne Boesky Gallery is pleased to present “The Hollow,” a solo exhibition of new works by Donald Moffett on view Nov. 27, 2020 to Jan. 18, 2021.

New York-based artist Donald Moffett emerged as both an artist and activist in the late 1980s, participating in the ACT UP movement and as a founding member of the collective Gran Fury. “The Hollow” continues Moffett’s interest in minimalist, abstract forms that simultaneously carry personal and metaphorical meaning. The works on view include a grouping of Moffett’s extruded and resin techniques from his glory hole series. In his extruded paintings, the artist methodically extends individual tendrils of oil paint to stand perpendicular to the canvas, creating a bristling three-dimensional surface. In contrast, Moffett’s resin works on view achieve a luminous appearance by pouring pigmented resin on the painting’s surface.

Moffett subverts traditional notions of painting and abstraction, employing innovative technique and methodology to disrupt the surface in his process of extruding paint, resin-pouring, and routing his monochromatic works. The subtle coding of the painting’s orifice-like holes and lush textures splits across multiple concerns: formal, metaphorical, structural.

In addition to our winter exhibition, new works by gallery artists the Haas Brothers, Dashiell Manley and Claudia Wieser will be on view on the second floor.

