Art gallery spotlight: Keating Fine Art

Robert Hallowell, “Untitled.” Oil on canvas, 18 x 23 in.

The New West meets the Old West at Keating Fine Art, which opened its gallery in Old Town Basalt in 1998, relocating to downtown Aspen in 2009 before making its way back to Basalt — in Willits — in 2015.

The large, well-lit gallery with grand, high ceilings is the perfect space to showcase a large collection, featuring living artists from the American West and vintage estate and Native American jewelry.

Step into the space to experience a relaxed, comfortable vibe where guests are encouraged to leisurely browse.

“We are surrounded by lots of beautiful things so take all the time you want to enjoy,” says owner Gordon Keating. “If you want a private showing, you can have the whole place to yourself on short notice.”

Keating has been an art collector for as long as he can remember. His passion and appreciation for beautiful, unique works of art has driven the collections at Keating Fine Art for more than 20 years in the Roaring Fork Valley.

“Traditionally, artists work alone in their studios, so they need an advocate who is willing to provide a space and an opportunity,” he says. “I think it’s pretty important to advocate for art.”

Keating Fine Art keeps its website up-to-date and can ship artwork anywhere. New artwork and vintage jewelry, including collectable watches, arrives weekly. Visit the gallery online for current events and happenings.