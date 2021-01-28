Art Gallery Spotlight: Galerie Maximillian
Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. or by appointment
602 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen
970-925-6100
art@galeriemax.com
http://www.galeriemax.com
Over his 40-year career, Albert Sanford, owner of Galerie Maximillian, has always believed in one standard when buying art: “If I’m not willing to hang a piece in my own home, it does not deserve a place on the walls of my gallery, or in my client’s home.”
It is this passionate, personal relationship to art and the experience of collecting that makes Galerie Maximillian one of Aspen’s finest. Here you will find work by some of the world’s most coveted artists, both Modern and Contemporary, housed in an environment that is lively, welcoming and engaging. Clients become friends and visit the gallery season after season, year after year. This is a priceless relationship rooted in trust. “Our customers have confidence in our expertise and they appreciate the fact that we are one of the longest running galleries in Aspen,” says Sanford. “Established in 1997, we are committed to spending time with our clients, helping them build quality collections that they can enjoy and be proud of for generations.”
Galerie Maximillian changes installations frequently, so it is almost guaranteed that you will see something new every time you visit.
The gallery will rotate five exhibitions over the 2021 winter season including: “Amplified Voices” with new works by Nina Chanel Abney, Derrick Adams, Rashid Johnson, Glenn Ligon, Julie Mehretu, Deborah Roberts, Yinka Shonibare MBE and Stanley Whitney; “Joan Miró: Small Treasures,” a collection of rare, early prints and drawings; “Recent Post War Acquisitions” will include works by Helen Frankenthaler, David Hockney, Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein, Richard Serra and Andy Warhol; “Contemporary British Projects” will feature an extraordinary map by Grayson Perry called “The American Dream,” — his first of the United States — as well as new works by Idris Kahn, Anish Kapoor, Harland Miller, Julian Opie, Marc Quinn and David Shrigley. In addition, “Beatriz Milhazes: The Gold Rose Series,” a presentation of joyful, colorful and richly patterned prints by the most celebrated female artist in Brazil.
“For nearly 25 years, Galerie Maximillian has built a reputation for offering some of the finest works on paper by both Modern and Contemporary artists. We have an exciting group of exhibitions to share with you this winter, in person or online. During these unprecedented times, acquiring works of fine art has become an even more meaningful experience for our collectors.” ~ Albert Sanford
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User