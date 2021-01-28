Art Gallery Spotlight: Galerie Maximillian

Grayson Perry “Selfie with Political Causes,” 2018 Woodcut 27 3/5 x 40 1/5 in.

Over his 40-year career, Albert Sanford, owner of Galerie Maximillian, has always believed in one standard when buying art: “If I’m not willing to hang a piece in my own home, it does not deserve a place on the walls of my gallery, or in my client’s home.”

It is this passionate, personal relationship to art and the experience of collecting that makes Galerie Maximillian one of Aspen’s finest. Here you will find work by some of the world’s most coveted artists, both Modern and Contemporary, housed in an environment that is lively, welcoming and engaging. Clients become friends and visit the gallery season after season, year after year. This is a priceless relationship rooted in trust. “Our customers have confidence in our expertise and they appreciate the fact that we are one of the longest running galleries in Aspen,” says Sanford. “Established in 1997, we are committed to spending time with our clients, helping them build quality collections that they can enjoy and be proud of for generations.”

Galerie Maximillian changes installations frequently, so it is almost guaranteed that you will see something new every time you visit.

The gallery will rotate five exhibitions over the 2021 winter season including: “Amplified Voices” with new works by Nina Chanel Abney, Derrick Adams, Rashid Johnson, Glenn Ligon, Julie Mehretu, Deborah Roberts, Yinka Shonibare MBE and Stanley Whitney; “Joan Miró: Small Treasures,” a collection of rare, early prints and drawings; “Recent Post War Acquisitions” will include works by Helen Frankenthaler, David Hockney, Jasper Johns, Roy Lichtenstein, Richard Serra and Andy Warhol; “Contemporary British Projects” will feature an extraordinary map by Grayson Perry called “The American Dream,” — his first of the United States — as well as new works by Idris Kahn, Anish Kapoor, Harland Miller, Julian Opie, Marc Quinn and David Shrigley. In addition, “Beatriz Milhazes: The Gold Rose Series,” a presentation of joyful, colorful and richly patterned prints by the most celebrated female artist in Brazil.

“For nearly 25 years, Galerie Maximillian has built a reputation for offering some of the finest works on paper by both Modern and Contemporary artists. We have an exciting group of exhibitions to share with you this winter, in person or online. During these unprecedented times, acquiring works of fine art has become an even more meaningful experience for our collectors.” ~ Albert Sanford