Art gallery spotlight: Ann Korologos Gallery

Sarah Lamb “Tres Leches” Oil on Linen 9.50 x 13.50 in.

Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and by appointment 211 Midland Ave., Basalt

970-927-9668

art@korologosgallery.com

http://www.korologosgallery.com

Ann Korologos Gallery in historic downtown Basalt is the premier source for contemporary Western Art in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. Acclaimed local and national painters, sculptors, printmakers, mixed-media artists, and photographers share their connection with the landscapes, cultures and characters of the American West through their own unique language.

“Our goal is for every interaction with the gallery to add beauty and depth to your life,” shares gallery director Sue Edmonds. “Every visit offers the opportunity to learn something new about an artist, a place, a moment, or yourself. Art is an integral part of our cultural heritage, now and always, and the works our artists are creating are inspirational and soothing. Whether connecting with us virtually or in Old Town Basalt, we believe you will be transported by their insight and creativity.”

This season, explore nature’s abstractions by Michael Kessler and Allison Stewart, expressionist landscapes by Andy Taylor, and high-keyed still lifes by Angus Wilson. Discover patterns of sacred geometry carved into handmade ceramics of local clay by Woody Creek artist, Michael Wisner. Connect with the mood of a moment through landscapes of Colorado and Utah captured in the large-scale paintings of Kate Starling, evocative pastels of Sabrina Stiles, moody Aspen groves and poetic still lifes by tonalist Deborah Paris, and the atmospheric, dreamscape paintings by Peter Campbell. Pause to witness the character and connection of mankind with wild animals through the work of Ewoud de Groot, Mike Weber, Paula Schuette Kraemer, and Sherrie York. Discover locally loved and nationally acclaimed painters, printmakers, sculptors and mixed-media artists such as Sarah Lamb, Dan Young, Joel Ostlind, Leon Loughridge, Terry Gardner, Dinah Worman, Simon Winegar, Donna Howell-Sickles, Tomas Lasansky, Janet Nelson, Michael Kessler and more. Of the selection and quality, art aficionados and collectors have been known to say, “the best gallery in Aspen… is in Basalt!”