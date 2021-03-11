Art gallery spotlight: Anderson Ranch Arts Center

Artist Ajax Axe welds during a Facilitated Studio Practice session in the Anderson Ranch sculpture studio.

Roshni Gorur, Anderson Ranch Arts Center

Anderson Ranch hours and contact information 5263 Owl Creek Road Snowmass Village

Phone: 970-923-3181

andersonranch.org

info@andersonranch.org Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Founded in 1966, Anderson Ranch Arts Center is a premier destination in America for art making and critical dialogue, bringing together aspiring and internationally renowned artists to discuss and further their work in a stimulating environment.

Its mission is to enrich lives with art, inspiration and community. The 5-acre campus hosts extensive workshops for aspiring, emerging, established artists, children and teenagers in eight disciplines, including photography & new media, ceramics, painting & drawing, furniture design & woodworking, sculpture, printmaking and digital fabrication.

Studio Coordinator of Sculpture Zakriya Rabani works in the studio on the Anderson Ranch campus.

“We are an oasis, a maker’s paradise, but also leading the way in technology and our facilities,” said Katherine Roberts, director of marketing and communications. “We are also known internationally as a place where very sophisticated, world-famous artists come to create and engage with the community.”

Events include virtual and in-person workshops, lectures, Q&A sessions with world-renowned artists, collectors and art world luminaries, as well as free public events such as gallery exhibitions, art auctions and culinary events in the Ranch Cafe.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson Ranch remains an active campus, with small, safe workshops and art-making still happening, as well as an outdoor sculpture exhibition and many virtual events and workshops.

In addition to the Summer Series: Featured Artists & Conversations, the Ranch hosts engaging events throughout the year including: the Recognition Dinner, held in honor of Anderson Ranch’s International Artist Award and Service to the Arts Award honorees; the Annual Art Auction & Community Picnic, a 40-year tradition which features works of local, national and international artists; and a year-round Artists-in-Residence Program, fostering artistic growth for emerging and established visual artists.

Current events

Installed through September of 2021, 17 sculptures by local, national and internationally acclaimed artists are installed outdoors around the Ranch campus in the “Scuplturally Distanced” exhibition. A selection of the works are for sale, with proceeds shared between Anderson Ranch and the artists.

From Dec. 7 through Jan. 22, a holiday art sale will help raise money for Anderson Ranch scholarships, benefiting the more than 30% of Anderson Ranch students and residents who receive financial support. Artwork will be ready to buy and display in your home.

Check the website for a list of upcoming visiting artists, one of Anderson Ranch’s signature experiences, plus many virtual workshops happening throughout winter and spring.

And don’t forget to mark your calendars for the workshop registration for summer 2021, which will open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Anderson Ranch released a detailed COVID-19 Business Safety Plan in October that outlines practices throughout the campus in place to keep staff and visitors safe. For a full list of current events at the campus, and to download the safety plan, visit http://www.andersonranch.org .