Art Gallery: Aspen Grove Fine Art

Britten, “Daring”, Mixed media, 40″ x 50″. Photo courtesy Aspen Grove Fine Art

Aspen Grove Fine Art Open daily and evenings

525 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen

970-925-5151

http://www.aspengrovefineart.com

Aspen Grove Fine Arthas been an Aspen institution for more than 35 years. Part of a family-owned and operated group of galleries that originated in Denver, Aspen Grove Fine Art has sister galleries in Santa Fe, Vail, Beaver Creek, Santa Fe, Denver and Dallas. While the collective shares many artists, each location has its own most collected and top selling artists and unique flavor. This affords Aspen Grove Fine Art the ability to curate art pieces for clients from a large cache of nationally and internationally acclaimed artists.

Additionally, staff is versed in all facets of operation, with many working together for more than 20 years. From speaking with the owner daily and personally knowing the team who does all the custom framing for the group in Denver, there is a sense of family and community that is also the cornerstone in interactions with clients. Aspen Grove Fine Art is known for a welcoming and friendly atmosphere, with patrons becoming friends who return each season to grow their collections.

Aspen Grove Fine Art shows artists with honest and impressive credentials, as well as constantly finding new talent to keep the showplace exciting. Artists also become like family, and many, such as James Jensen, have been showing with Aspen Grove Fine Art for decades.

“Aspen Grove Fine Art has allowed me to grow without boundaries, which in turn fosters truly exciting and innovative art,” says Jensen. “The perfect relationship between an artist and their representation is constructed of trust, anticipation and the love of art.”

As a special event this summer, contemporary pop artist DeVon will be featured at the gallery over the July 4th holiday. DeVon merges painting, photography and printmaking into bold collages, celebrating consumer society with wit and optimism.

Aspen Grove Fine Art takes pride in finding the perfect piece of artwork for your home. Whether it’s a piece for a new home or a home needing a new piece, they are ready to help you collect something you love.