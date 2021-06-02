Art Base to open second gallery Thursday

The Art Base in Basalt will open the first group exhibition in its new North Gallery on Thursday. The nonprofit community art center last week opened its new Midland Avenue headquarters with a solo exhibition by artist Heather Cherry in its main gallery.

The North Gallery, also on the first floor of the building, will host “The Art Base Circle” showcasing artists who have exhibited with the organization during the past 25 years. it will be on view through Aug. 31.

The show includes painting, photography, porcelain, watercolor, pastel, collage and more from almost 20 artists. Among them are Art Base founder Deb Jones, Isa Catto, Dick Carter, Ingrid Magidson, Andrea Wallace and Allison Stewart.

“It seemed fitting to reflect on our history in selecting artists as we embark on this exciting new chapter for the Art Base,” curator Lissa Ballinger said in the announcement.

An opening reception will run from 5 to 7 p.m. More info at http://www.theartbase.org .