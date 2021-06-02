Art Base to open second gallery Thursday
The Art Base in Basalt will open the first group exhibition in its new North Gallery on Thursday. The nonprofit community art center last week opened its new Midland Avenue headquarters with a solo exhibition by artist Heather Cherry in its main gallery.
The North Gallery, also on the first floor of the building, will host “The Art Base Circle” showcasing artists who have exhibited with the organization during the past 25 years. it will be on view through Aug. 31.
The show includes painting, photography, porcelain, watercolor, pastel, collage and more from almost 20 artists. Among them are Art Base founder Deb Jones, Isa Catto, Dick Carter, Ingrid Magidson, Andrea Wallace and Allison Stewart.
“It seemed fitting to reflect on our history in selecting artists as we embark on this exciting new chapter for the Art Base,” curator Lissa Ballinger said in the announcement.
An opening reception will run from 5 to 7 p.m. More info at http://www.theartbase.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Free outdoor recitals coming to downtown Aspen
The Semi Electric String Orchestra will present a series of free outdoor concerts in Francis Whitaker Park in downtown Aspen beginning June 10.