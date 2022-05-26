Art Base to open Andrea Wendel solo exhibition

Andrea Wendel’s Purposeful Objects“ will open Friday at the Art Base. (Courtesy photo)



The Basalt-based furniture designer Andrea Wendel will open a fine art show Friday at the Art Base, showcasing her work as a multi-disciplinary artist and sculptor as well as function furniture maker.

Titled “Purposeful Objects,” the exhibition showcases Wendel’s work integrating functionality and art creating unique forms with metal, wood, and paint.

“I work back and forth between the art, the design and the craft, to create objects of purpose that transform a living space and elevate style,” Wendel said in an exhibition announcement. “The unexpected details that define a room are about creating a balance and discerning design, as well as joy.”

The show will open Friday, May 27 with a reception at 5 p.m. It will run through June 24.

The surface treatments of Wendel’s pieces use meticulous painting, carving and contrasting textures. She has previously shown in art galleries while also working collaboratively with interior designers and architects.





“Wendel’s large scale works, that showcase her meticulous attention to detail, further the conversation around form and function,” Art Base gallery manager Katherine Grey Walker said. We’re honored to host this unique exhibition.”