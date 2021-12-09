Art Base to host Michael Kinsley exhibition
The longtime local artist and country commissioner is showing nearly 20 paintings in ‘Synthesis’
The Art Base in Basalt is ending 2021 with an exhibition of landscape and landscape-inspired abstract oil paintings by Old Snowmass artist Michael Kinsley.
Entitled “Synthesis,” the solo show opens Friday and run through Jan. 8. The gallery will host opening receptions on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Synthesis” includes nearly 20 paintings of Western Colorado and Southeastern Utah, many of which are painted en plein air.
Among them are Kinsley’s traditional landscapes, more stylized visions in what he has called “fluid landscapes.”
“Michael Kinsley’s voluptuous landscapes are influenced by familiar, traditional landscape painters, but they are a departure,” said Art Base curator Lissa Ballinger. “Through his almost fantastical perspective, he invites the viewer to explore an even greater magic of the natural world.”
Kinsley is also a facilitator and mediator, was a Pitkin County commissioner from 1975-1985 and worked for Rocky Mountain Institute through 2016.
“We each recall our reluctance to leave a magnificent place — of stopping and turning back for a long look,” Kinsley wrote in an exhibition announcement. “Those are the places I paint and sketch — moments that give me a deep sense of joy and peace.”
More info is available at theartbase.org.
