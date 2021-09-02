Art Base opens Vallee Noone’s immersive ‘Balance’

Vallee Noone’s “The Balance” during installation this week. Courtesy photo



Artist Vallee Noone has created a site-specific and immersive exhibition, “The Balance,” for the Art Base in Basalt.

The installation will open Friday with a reception running from 5-7 p.m. It will remain on view through Oct. 5.

The Balance is comprised of hanging white blocks of wood, intersecting and twisting throughout the gallery while supporting coils rest and balance and upon them. At the center of the exhibition sits Noone’s proposed surprise “threat to the equilibrium.” She utilized non-traditional materials including plastic coils, string and house paint.

While primarily a paper-cut artist, Noone — a Roaring Fork Valley native — has always loved the scale and drama of installations and their ability to break the daily predictability of life.

“I wanted to have the freedom to scale a work so that it could surround the view and invite exploration,” she said in the exhibition announcement.

Noone attended Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale and received her bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College in Washington and then lived in four countries and three states over 12 years — returning to the valley in 2016.

More info at theartbase.org.