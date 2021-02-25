Art Base opens Oolite artist exhibition

Sue Montoya’s “Here Today.” Her solo exhibition will open Friday at the Art Base in Basalt.



Miami-based artist Sue Montoya will open the solo exhibition “clouds dissipate” on Friday at the Art Base in Basalt.

The multidisciplinary show features photographic imagery of landscapes with drywall, wood and barro de Oaxaca to create unique constructions that highlight the connection between place, materials and memory.

Montoya is currently in residence at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village, where she is one of 14 Miami artists participating in Oolite Arts’ annual Home + Away program.

In lieu of an opening reception, an artist talk will be posted on the Art Base website Friday. The exhibition runs though March 12.

In the exhibition, Montoya seeks “to reveal the economic, political and historical factors that contribute to the exploitation, allocation and perception of people and land,” according to an Art Base announcement.

Also among the Oolite artists in residence is Jayme Gershen, an Emmy-winning filmmaker whose latest project, “Birthright,” will be the closing night selection for the virtual Miami Film Festival. Gershen finished the film at the Ranch. It will screen online March 13.

And Oolite resident artist Gonzalo Fuenmayor will publish the monograph, “Tropical Burn,” collecting his drawings and other works examining colonialism in the Americas through a lens of theatrical tropical symbolism. It is available for pre-order online through Delmonico Books.