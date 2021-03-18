Art Base opens Marcia Weese exhibition

ALSO OPENING FRIDAY The Baldwin Gallery in Aspen will open an exhibition of new paintings by Donald Sultan on Friday, March 19. The gallery will host an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. The show will run through April 19. baldwingallery.com

A year after it was originally scheduled to open, artist Marcia Weese’s “ABOVE/BELOW” is open to the public at the Art Base in Basalt.

The exhibition is a series of monotypes exploring the relationship of the worlds above and below the surface.

“This exhibition ruminates on the juxtaposition of these two worlds and asks the question, can we synthesize these realms to come into better balance as humans?” Weese asked in an announcement.

Using three printing processes, and sometimes combining them, Weese elicits mysterious and totemic images that seem to glow from within. Weese’s printing technique involves building layers of color with printing ink and “carving” into the color field by wiping away pigments to reveal forms and hidden images.

“This exhibition was postponed for a year due to COVID19, yet it seems even more relevant now,” Art Base curator Lissa Ballinger said in the announcement. “Weese’s references to the natural world ground the monotypes, but she upends the environment in which one expects to see them, challenging the viewers habituated ways of seeing and perceiving.”

The exhibition will run through April 16. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.