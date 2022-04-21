Art Base opens annual Mentors show

The Art Base in Basalt will open its annual exhibition of work from the Claudette Carter Art Mentors Program (CCAM) on Friday, April 22.

It will include from pairs of mentors and mentees Charlee Fishman (Glenwood Springs High School) with multi-disciplinary artist Andrea Wendel; Lily Johnson (Colorado Rocky Mountain School) and botanical photographer Deborah Shannan; Natalie Fryer (Basalt High School) and ceramic artist Savanna LaBauve; and Sage Kaufman (Glenwood Springs High School) and Marcia Weese.

Designed for high school students interested in a career in the arts, the program pairs working artists with students to create a project from conception through the creative process to exhibition. It honors Claudette Carter, a local champion of community and arts education who died in 2007 who worked in fashion, styling and set design.

“Ever since I was little I loved everything to do with art,” Fishman said, “and this program is an incredible chance to exhibit my large interest in architecture and interior design.”

Johnson’s work is a triptych examining her family history in a work on paper that includes watercolor, collage, ink and cyanotype printing techniques. Fryer’s ceramic and painting works reference flowers, and include large, fluid acrylic works on fabric. Kaufman crateda grid of works on paper using watercolor and traditional Japanese woodblock printing.





The show will open Friday with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. More info at theartbase.org