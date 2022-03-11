Art Base debuts new textile artwork





Textile artist Cate Johnson will have her debut solo exhibition at the Art Base in Basalt. Her show, “Prettiest Girl,“ opened Friday.

Using traditional weaving techniques with unconventional materials such as plastic party streamers and yarn, Johnson explores “gender, identity and memory through the lens of the ‘coming of age’ trope,” as she put it in an exhibition announcement.

Using pastel pink colors and playful, shiny materials, Johnson examines anxieties pushed on to young women and refers to how she dealt with these ideas of transition personally by “leaning into a feminine presentation to mask the struggles beneath the surface.”

Johnson moved to Colorado in 2016 to study at Colorado College and came to the Roaring Fork Valley in 2020.

“Johnson’s intentional use of frivolous materials (such as party streamers) belie the deeper message of the artwork, exploring issues of gender expectations and assertions,” said Art Base curator Lissa Ballinger.





The exhibition runs through April 16.