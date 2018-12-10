Arrest warrant scam resurfaces in Pitkin County

A familiar local scam with a new twist surfaced in Pitkin County last week.

Two county residents reported being contacted Thursday by a man who said he was with the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and needed money to take care of an arrest warrant that had been issued for the residents, said Alex Burchetta, director of operations.

The difference is the man said he was an actual Sheriff's Office employee, Burchetta said. The man probably went on the office's website and found the employee's name, Burchetta said.

The man told the residents he needed $1,000 to clear up the warrant. Often such scammers will instruct the person to obtain a money order or gift cards to clear up the "warrant," Burchetta said. The alleged scammer used the same employee's name in both calls.

"We would never ask for money up front to clear up an arrest warrant," Bruchetta said.

The scam is similar to others in which callers identify themselves as agents of the Internal Revenue Service or a law enforcement agency in an effort to obtain money.