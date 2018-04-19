Arn Menconi cleared for Democratic ballot in congressional primary

Former Eagle County commissioner Arn Menconi has earned a spot on the June 26 Democratic primary ballot running for the 3rd Congressional District seat.

He will join Diane Mitsch Bush of Steamboat Springs and Karl Hanlon of Carbondale, who emerged from the April 13 District 3 Democratic Party assembly in Broomfield with enough delegate support to advance to the primary.

The office of Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams earlier this week announced that Menconi had secured enough valid signatures to make the ballot through the petition process.

Menconi, of Edwards, was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate two years ago. He needed 1,000 valid signatures to make the Democratic primary ballot for the congressional seat.

His campaign turned in 1,492 signatures, 468 of which were rejected for various reasons. That left 1,024 signatures that were accepted, according to a news release from the Secretary of State’s Office.

Menconi is a self-described social justice activist who formerly served on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners.

At the April 13 district assembly, former state Rep. Mitsch Bush earned more than 56 percent of the delegate vote, and Hanlon, a municipal attorney in Glenwood Springs, won support from 41 percent of the delegates. Candidates needed 30 percent of the delegate vote to advance to the primary.

The three will campaign over the next several weeks to be the party’s choice to face four-term Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton of Cortez. Tipton is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Root Routledge of Durango failed to make the Democratic ballot in the 3rd Congressional District, getting only 2 percent at the assembly last weekend.