Argentine artist Marcos Acosta opens Hexton Gallery show

Hexton Gallery will host “Memory of the World,” the first solo exhibition in the U.S. by Argentinian artist Marcos Acosta.

It opens Wednesday with a preview and online artist discussion, followed by the screening of a short film by Acosta.

Acosta will present a collection of 16 recent works produced exclusively for this show, depicting dramatic canyons and jagged mountain tops interrupted by abstractions.

“Although we are a part of nature ourselves,” Acosta said in an announcement, “our feelings of immersion and then separation from it can create tension. These disruptive geometries make us pause and question that tension, even challenge it. In the end we are all one and the same.”

Having spent so much time in these natural landscapes, Acosta said he is continuously drawn to the mystical aspect of ascending these mountains or finding his way into these remote canyons: “When I look at a rock, I wonder what part of it is in me and what part of me is in the rock.”

Wednesday’s preview of the works begins at 4 p.m. at the gallery and will include a video talk by Acosta. That event will be followed by the premiere of Acosta’s film at 7 p.m. “Memory of The World” will run through Sept. 13.