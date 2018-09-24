Service restored after area-wide outage drops Roaring Fork Valley internet, some cell service

An area-wide Comcast outage affected internet and cellular service from Glenwood Springs to Aspen for most of Monday morning and the majority of service was restored after nearly seven hours.

The outage started about 6:30 a.m. and was finally restored at about 1:15 p.m. valleywide, but some users had trouble with internet, television and some phone issues until about 4 p.m., according to Comcast/Xfinity's outage map.

More than 2,500 subscribers were affected in the valley. The unplanned outage also impacted cable television service. The company initially estimated service would be restored by about 11:30 a.m. It finally came back in most areas at about 1:15 p.m.

Comcast Mountain West Region director of media communications Leslie Oliver said crews were on-site all morning working on repairs. She said reports indicate there was an accident that impacted and cut some Comcast fiber.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis said State Patrol was called at around 10 a.m. for a hit-and-run crash at the 1800 block of Garfield County Road 109, which caused damage to one of the lines. It was not clear what time the accident occurred Monday morning.

Businesses in the valley had to adjust, many that took credit cards had to work in cash only.

Other providers, including those on city of Glenwood Springs broadband and Pitkin County, were not impacted. The outage area stopped around Glenwood Springs and did not affected the western Garfield County communities of New Castle, Silt, Rifle and Parachute.