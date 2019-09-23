Arapahoe Basin Ski Area begins testing snowmaking in prep for 2019-20 season

Snow gun at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Ian Zimmer/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

While Monday may be the official first day of fall, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area reminded us that ski season is just around the corner by turning on their snowmaking machines Sunday morning. The ski area noted on their Twitter feed that though this is just testing for now, snow was made nevertheless. Temperatures dropped below 28 degrees, creating ideal snowmaking conditions in the basin.

Alan Henceroth, COO of Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort, wrote on his blog Sunday that while A-Basin didn’t make a ton of snow, getting the machines up and running is an important first step in the snow making process.

“We like to test the gear and work out any kinks,” wrote Henceroth. “These actions are important to help us be ready when the really cold temperatures come.”

Snowmaking among the high-elevation Summit County ski areas has been teased all month as A-Basin, Keystone Resort and nearby Loveland Ski Area race for this season’s first-open title.

A-Basin poised its snow guns on the hill in early September. With snowmaking commencing in late September, the ski area seems to be on-target with the goal of a mid-October opening.

While Keystone’s snow guns are on the hill and ready to go on the main snowmaking areas, they have yet to be turned on. This is likely due solely to weather on the hill, as Keystone’s new snow guns have individual weather systems that automatically turn the machines on when the weather permits.

On its Twitter feed, Loveland Ski Area announced testing of its snow guns on Sept. 17 and designated Sept. 29 as the official snowmaking start date.