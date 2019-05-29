Arapahoe Basin adds more ski days, staying open weekends through June 23

Skiers and snowboarders take advantage of fresh snow on Tuesday, May 21, at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Are you ready to ski on the summer solstice?

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is extending its skiing and riding season once again, announcing on its social media channels on Wednesday afternoon skiing and riding will continue through the weekend of June 21-23.

The ski area will be open seven days a week through this weekend, June 2, and then will remain open for at least three more long, 3-day weekends, June 7-9, 14-16 and 21-23.

A-Basin’s chairlifts will operate from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. during these extension weekends.



The ski area says its popular chairlifts such as The Beavers, Montezuma Bowl and Pallavicini will be open until June 2, at least.

On Wednesday afternoon, the ski area was operating substantial terrain off of all of its primary chairlifts, including the Black Mountain Express from the base area to mid-mountain, the Lenawee Mountain lift from mid-mountain to the top of the ski area’s front side, the Montezuma Bowl chairlift on the ski area’s back side and The Beavers chairlift within the ski area’s recent terrain expansion to the west.

In its Wednesday morning snow conditions report, A-Basin reported portions of its East Wall Expert Terrain is open. A-Basin also reported 4 inches of fresh snowfall in the previous four hours for a 76-inch base and powder conditions.

This is the third season extension A-Basin has announced in recent weeks.

For up-to-date information on A-Basin’s open terrain, visit: ArapahoeBasin.com/Snow-Conditions/Terrain/.